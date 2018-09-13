All Publix subs are on sale this week.

When I saw this post on Facebook Thursday morning, I was skeptical because I'm not 100% sure it's an official Publix account.

So because I don't recall all Publix subs ever being on sale at once before today, I went to Publix's official Twitter page to confirm.

It looks like all Publix subs are indeed on sale for $5.99 for the next week. Yes, that includes the chicken tender sub.

Andrew Willis is a digital content producer at First Coast News and an avid Publix sub eater

© 2018 WTLV