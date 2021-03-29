NPS: Gunman in custody after opening fire on park rangers at Everglades National Park

There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

Authorities have located a man who they say opened fire on park rangers Sunday night at Everglades National Park.

The park tweeted at 8:15 p.m. about an "active shooter" situation that had shut down the main park road, State Highway 9336.

The gunman was described as a 33-year-old white man. Just after 9 p.m., the park confirmed he was in custody. His name has not been released.

Authorities say the shooting was "unprovoked." But, few details were immediately released.

No injuries have yet been reported.

Federal, state and local law enforcement officers responded to the area. And, they are still asking people to stay away.

A spokesperson for the park told CBS News the area where the shooting happened was north of West Lake and south of Nine Mile Pond Trail.

Earlier, while the gunman was still on the loose, rangers had told people in Flamingo, Florida, to shelter in place. Flamingo is the park's south headquarters – where a visitor center is located.

Everglades National Park is about an hour from Miami by car and covers about 1.5 million acres. It was established as a national park in 1934 and has since been designated as a World Heritage site. In a typical year, about one million people visit from around the world.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.