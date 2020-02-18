CLEARWATER, Fla. — UPDATE:
Ernest Fowler has been found safe.
Police hope someone has seen this missing man and can give them a call right away.
PREVIOUS STORY:
Ernest Fowler, 61, was reported missing by family Monday from the City Park Apartments on Old Coachman Road, according to the Clearwater Police Department.
Fowler has Alzheimer's disease, and it's believed he might have walked west from his home.
He could be wearing a gray Beatles jacket and gray shorts, police say.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 727-562-4242.
