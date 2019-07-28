In September 2017, Equifax announced a data breach that exposed personal information of 147 million people, according to the Federal Trade Commission. Equifax agreed to a global settlement with the FTC, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and 50 U.S. states and territories, according to the FTC website. The settlement includes up to $425 million to help people affected by the data breach.

If your information was exposed in the data breach, you're eligible to file a claim.

Equifax, a free credit report company, agreed to pay at least $575 million and up to $700 million to compensate victims whose personal data was stolen, according to the FTC. Settlement payments can cover the costs people suffered as a result of the breach, such as theft of your identity, freezing and unfreezing accounts, and unauthorized charges to your account. Claims can also be submitted to cover the cost of protecting yourself from identity theft, according to the FTC.

You have until Jan. 22, 2020 to file.