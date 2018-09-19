If you love Whataburger, and you move somewhere where you don’t have Whataburger, the first thing you wanna do when you come back to Texas… is eat Whataburger.

This is the case for many people, including my sister who lives in New York City, but this is pertinent today because among the self-professed biggest Whataburger fans in the world is WWE hardcore legend Mick Foley.

Foley, aka Cactus Jack aka Mankind aka Dude Love, was in San Antonio over the weekend for WWE Hell in a Cell, where he acted as the special guest referee in the main event at the AT&T Center.

And like the aforementioned Whata-lovers, he stopped by the legendary Texas chain for a Whatameal and documented the occasion on Twitter, even imploring the official Whataburger Twitter account for a retweet to prove that he is “the biggest #Whataburger fan in the land!”

Oh great and powerful@Whataburger - I humbly ask of thee a RT so I can prove to this dedicated employee that I truly am the biggest #Whataburger fan in the land! pic.twitter.com/jfUsw5Xq1I — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 17, 2018

I wouldn’t want to get in the ring to challenge him on that notion.

