It's your last chance to say good-bye to some big cats! Jacksonville Zoo's two tiger brothers are leaving Florida this week.

Wednesday is your last day to see them off. The Sumatran tiger brothers, Rocky and Jaggar, are heading to the Greensboro Science Center in North Carolina.

The zoo says in a Facebook post that their transfer is at the recommendation of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan.

Rocky and Jaggar were born at Jacksonville Zoo in 2017.

According to the zoo's website, the Land of the Tiger exhibit will still feature three other tigers. Those three are Malayan tigers, whereas Rocky and Jaggar are the only two Sumatran tigers.

RELATED: Four giant river otter pups revealed to public at Jacksonville Zoo