A docuseries focused on R&B singer and producer R. Kelly premiered Thursday night on Lifetime and brought new light to accusations of him being a child predator and sexual abuser.

The singer, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, has been previously accused of luring young women into his inner circle and keeping them against their will.

The series is called Surviving R. Kelly and is premiering over the course of Thursday Jan. 3, Friday Jan. 4 and Saturday January 5 at 9PM.

In a release about the series Lifetime said, “Celebrated as one of the greatest R&B singers of all time, R. Kelly’s genre defining career and playboy lifestyle has been riddled with rumors of abuse, predatory behavior, and pedophilia. Despite damning evidence and multiple witnesses, to date, none of these accusations have seemingly affected him.”

Lisa VanAllen shares her story in this clip from Episode two.

During and after the premiere, social media exploded with reaction.

Despite years of accusations, some fans have continued to support him and radio stations continue to play his music.

In May 2018, the organization known as Time's Up told people to #MuteRKelly. They're also calling on companies like Apple and Spotify to drop R. Kelly from their streaming services. USA TODAY reports that Spotify removed R. Kelly songs from playlists that they curate.

His ex-wife spoke with Sister Circle LIVE, giving them shocking revelations about her abusive relationship and how she copes with life after divorce.

In the emotional interview in June, Andrea Kelly said it 13 years before she decided to end the marriage.

In the interview, Kelly became emotional after she started speaking about why she decided it was time to tell the world about her experience that drove her to having suicidal thoughts.

"And I don't believe that my ex-husband has enough people in his life to be real with him, to be honest with him, who care about his feelings, who care about his family's feelings and I feel like it's God's time. I was not strong enough. How can I be a voice for the voiceless when I don't even have my own? How can I be powerful for the powerless when I don't even have my own?"

In July 2018, Kelly released a 19-minute song called ‘I Admit’ where he addressed several of the accusations against him. In the lyrics, he talks about his own sexual abuse when he was a child.

He started by admitting he's made some mistakes but quickly gets more specific addressing sexual abuse allegations against minors that have followed him for two decades after he married singer Aaliyah when she was just 15-years-old.

In the song, the singer talked directly to the Atlanta family of Joycelyn Savage, who accused Kelly of kidnapping their daughter, blaming her own father for bringing her to the show. He also addressed accusations that he runs a sex cult.

Joycelyn's parents spoke to Sister Circle about why they think their daughter is being held against her will and brainwashed.

For anyone who may be struggling or is a victim of domestic violence, call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE.