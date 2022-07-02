After canceling concert due to medical issue, Bret Michaels will join Poison on stage in Jacksonville

"I'm very excited to try to attempt to bring all the positive energy, vocals and give you all that I have on stage tonight," he wrote on Twitter.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Bret Michaels and Poison had to cancel Thursday in Nashville due to Michaels being hospitalized with a medical issue. But the show will go on in Jacksonville at TIAA Bank Field Saturday.

As of Saturday, 2:37 p.m., Bret Michaels will be giving it a go to perform with Poison at TIAA, along with Joan Jett, Poison, Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Motley Crue.

But he will not be appearing at the meet and greet.

Michaels tweeted:

"In light of my recent medical situation and treatment, I'm very excited to try to attempt to bring all the positive energy, vocals and give you all that I have on stage tonight. I promise, as always, to do the best I can and to give you all I got.

As for the awesome Poison meet and greet, you know I always give 1000% both during the meet and greet and on stage. Doctors have highly recommended that I continue to rest and try to save all the energy I can for the show.