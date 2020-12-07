Mother Bettie Ann Pace dies at the age of 82

She was mother of the sisters who are members of the gospel group Anointed Pace Sisters.

ATLANTA — Bettie Ann Pace passed away last Tuesday at the age of 82, according to the family's social media pages.

She was the mother of the sisters that have comprised the Atlanta-based gospel group the Anointed Pace Sisters.

The group has released several popular gospel albums since their debut in the early 1990s.

Bettie Ann Pace, more widely known as Mother Pace, had been diagnosed with stage V kidney failure in 2018.

According to daughter LaShun Pace, her mother met Tyler Perry during that timeframe, and she told him that her last wish was to become a homeowner.

“Before I die, I need a home for me and my daughters," LaShun said, relaying her mother's dream.

Thanks to Perry's generosity, the dream became a reality. He surprised 80-year-old Betty with a home.

"I love you," Betty cried. "I thank God for you."

A video captured the moment they pulled up to the new home.

"Glory, God!," she screamed. "Hallelujah."

Together, they sang in the garage and Betty had a big smile on her face.

"Thank you Tyler Perry," they sang."God has granted me my wish," she said in the video.

"To me, it's like a mansion in the sky," LaShun said. "We grew up in a three-bedroom, one-bathroom with 12 people. We've struggled all our life."

According to the Pace family, there will be two public viewings for Mother Pace, both on Friday, July 17. First, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Gus Thornhill Funeral Home, 1415 Gus Thornhill Jr. Drive, in East Point, then from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Rehoboth Deliverance Center Church of God in Christ, 221 Veterans Parkway in Barnesville.

Everyone attending is asked to wear a mask and to prepare for social distancing.

The homegoing celebration is scheduled for Saturday, July 18. It will be live-streamed at 12 p.m. at twitch.tv/lifecirclelegacyservice.

The family says there are four ways to help the family during this time:

Pray for the entire Pace family.





Send contributions to continue the legacy of Pastors Murphy and Bettie Pace via Givelify:

at Rehoboth Church of God in Christ

221 Veterans Parkway

Barnesville, GA 30204





at Rehoboth Church of God in Christ 221 Veterans Parkway Barnesville, GA 30204 Send cards of encouragement and/or mail contributions to:

The Pace Family

P.O. Box 43301

Atlanta, GA 30336





The Pace Family P.O. Box 43301 Atlanta, GA 30336 In honor of Mother Pace, we would love or you to consider sharing the love of Jesus Christ with someone this week, through words and/or deeds. She was all about loving people and winning souls.





MORE HEADLINES |