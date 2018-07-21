CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. -- Migos member Offset was arrested Friday after being pulled over during a traffic stop outside of Atlanta.

Clayton County Police Sgt. Ashanti Marbury tells 11Alive officers pulled over a Porsche 911 around 3 p.m. near Riverdale Road and Tara Boulevard for failing to maintain its lane.

Kiari Kendrell Cephus, which is Offset's real name, was behind the wheel, according to police.

The officer conducting the stop smelled marijuana when approaching the vehicle.

Senay Gezahgn, who police said is Offset's bodyguard, was also in the car. Marbury said police searched the vehicle and found less than an ounce of weed and three guns.

(Photo: Clayton County Police Department)

Offset was charged with improper lane change, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a felon-first offense, and weapon - possession of during a crime.

Gezahgn was also charged with possession of marijuana and weapon-possession of during a crime.

The 26-year-old was just in the news last week after his wife, rapper Cardi B., took to social media about their newborn baby. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper announced the birth of their daughter on Instagram with a pregnancy photo. She captioned the image with the name of the newborn and the date of her birth: "Kulture Kiari Cephus 07/10/18".

RELATED | Congrats! Cardi B and Offset welcome daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus

MORE | Cardi B and Offset have been married since September, she says in tweet

Weeks before, the two were in the spotlight after Cardi B confirmed their marriage on social media. She tweeted a note in June saying she married Offset in September.

"There are so many moments that I share with the world and them there are moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments," she wrote.

READ | The rise of Migos: Behind the headlines and how the local group became a worldwide brand

PHOTOS | Cardi B & Offset have baby girl LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 26: Cardi B performs onstage at the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on April 26, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) 01 / 12 LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 26: Cardi B performs onstage at the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on April 26, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) 01 / 12

© 2018 WXIA