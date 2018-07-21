Multiple emergency crews are on scene near the Harbor View Boat Ramp at Ribault River as Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews respond to reports of a sinking vehicle.
According to JFRD, preliminary investigation leads them to believe no one was in the car when it sank.
The Harbor View Boat Ramp is located near the corner of Nassau Rd. and Harbor View Dr. along the Ribault River in Northwest Jacksonville.
First Coast News has a crew at the scene and will update the story as it develops.
This would make the sunken vehicle in the river today, as another car was submerged in the river earlier this morning.
