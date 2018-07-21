Multiple emergency crews are on scene near the Harbor View Boat Ramp at Ribault River as Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews respond to reports of a sinking vehicle.

#BREAKING Authorities confirm a car has been found in waters near HarborView Boat Ramp.

Multiples crews including @JFRDJAX and @JSOPIO are on-scene. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/X1CkY31WVY — Phillip Emmanuel (@FlyyNewsGuy) July 21, 2018

According to JFRD, preliminary investigation leads them to believe no one was in the car when it sank.

Crews have responded to reports of a sinking car of Ribault Scenic drive....they are at the boat ramp on Harborview continuing the search. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) July 21, 2018

The Harbor View Boat Ramp is located near the corner of Nassau Rd. and Harbor View Dr. along the Ribault River in Northwest Jacksonville.

First Coast News has a crew at the scene and will update the story as it develops.

This would make the sunken vehicle in the river today, as another car was submerged in the river earlier this morning.

