A woman who was found dead inside of a Westside home Saturday has been identified as a teacher at Atlantic Coast High School, according to a Facebook post by Atlantic Coast High School PTSA.

According to the Sunday post, the woman was identified as 49-year-old Vivian James before continuing on to say that grief counselors will be available to help students and staff as they mourn her loss.

Stingray Nation: It is with a very heavy heart that we share news of the passing of one of our teachers, Vivian James. Grief counselors will be on campus next week to help our students and faculty as we mourn her loss. We will post more information as we get it.

Police suspect foul play in her death after she was discovered by a friend in her home located in the 5100 block of Glen Alan Court just off 103rd Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Her identity has not yet been confirmed by police but police did identify the victim as a woman in her 40s. JSO did not disclose how she died but said the case is being investigated as a homicide. It is believed that she had been dead inside the home for about 48 hours.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845 TIPS.

