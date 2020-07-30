Wolfson Children's Hospital giving kids free masks, bookbags during back to school drive-thru bash

The socially-distanced event will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon at the Wolfson Children’s Health Center at Ribault High School located on 3701 Winton Dr

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Wolfson Children's Hospital is hosting a Drive-Thru Back to School Bash to provide children with free masks, bookbags and other school supplies necessary for the start of the 2020-2021 school year.

The socially-distanced event will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon at the Wolfson Children’s Health Center at Ribault High School located on 3701 Winton Drive.

Families will have the chance to drive-thru the event and receive a free backpack and school supplies, along with a face mask. There will also be free hotdogs, chips and drinks given out.

Educational resources including information on enrolling children in health insurance and asthma education will also be given to families who attend the event.

This annual community event sponsored by Wolfson Children’s Health Center and the Jean Ribault High School Class of 1985 was adapted to a drive-thru virtual setting amid the coronavirus pandemic.