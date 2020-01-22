Clay County schools will soon have a new leader.

Current Clay County School Superintendent, Addison Davis, has now accepted a position within the Hillsborough County Public Schools in Tampa.

On Your Side’s Troy Kless spoke with educators to learn more about their feeling about Davis’ decision.

School board chair Carol Studdard says she wishes Davis the best of luck.

It’s now up to the district and the state who will be interim superintendent for Clay County until the November 2020 election.

Some First Coast News viewers congratulated Davis via Facebook while others said they are glad he’s gone.

RennaLee Paiva, president of the Clay County Education Association is unsure of the future.

“We’re on pins and needles of who Addison’s replacement will be,” she said.

Paiva believes Davis is a pro-teacher superintendent.

Davis made Clay County an “A” school district and brought the district to its highest graduation rate.

In a statement, Davis says he will continue to lead Clay County schools until an interim superintendent is chosen to lead the district within the next 10 months.

Clay County School Board chair Carol Studdard says she is disappointed. She spoke briefly with Davis after he was appointed to the Hillsborough County position.

“I congratulated him [Davis] and I felt like after he reached the three finalists, looking at the votes that were taken, he was going to get the job, so I was prepared,” Studdard said.

But, she says she wanted Davis to stay.

The school district was scheduled to have a meeting to ask Davis to keep his current job, but Studdard says the meeting was canceled.

Paiva would also have liked for Davis to stay but she says he is a great man for the new job.

“It’s not a shock, he’s a tremendous superintendent, we knew from the educational community that he was the top candidate and we’re going to miss him,” she said.

As an elected position, Paiva hopes that Clay County voters will make the right decision come November.

“This person is in charge of the biggest workforce in Clay County, they need abilities, not just to be a politician,” Paiva said.

A Hillsborough County School District spokesperson says the district is negotiating Davis’ salary, which will likely be decided in their February board meetings.

According to the district, current superintendent Jeff Eakins is set to retire in June. He made $225,000 a year after spending 31 years with Hillsborough Public Schools.

A spokesperson tells First Coast News the Hillsborough County School Board has previously discussed increasing that salary because it’s well below what other superintendents in sizable school districts make.

The superintendent in Clay County, which is an elected position, pays a base salary of $125,000 per year.

Below is a statement from Addison Davis:

"During this transition, I will be working collectively with the Clay County School Board and the Governor's Office to ensure the great work that has taken place over the last three years continues in our school district. Over the next few months, an interim superintendent will be appointed and will fulfill this role until the completion of the November 2020 Election. Currently, the transition timeline has not been determined and I will continue to lead the work as Superintendent of Clay County Schools. Rest assured that the District has highly qualified leaders in place who will continue the instructional momentum and make child-centric decisions.

For the past 16 years, I have had the pleasure of living in and raising my family in Clay County, and this has truly been a special place that I call home. As Superintendent of Clay County District Schools, I have been able to impact thousands of students, teachers, support professionals, and families to help them reach their full potential. I have now been given the opportunity to touch the lives of 220,000 students and many more throughout Hillsborough County. I am thankful to be selected to embrace this new challenge to shape and direct the educational practices in the 7th largest district in the nation!"