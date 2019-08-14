The Duval County School Board and the Jacksonville City Council are meeting Wednesday to talk about when voters could see a tax-referendum on a ballot that would help repair aging schools.

City of Jacksonville attorney Jason Gabriel wrote a 16-page legal opinion making a case that any ballot decision falls in the hands of the City Council.

Gabriel says taxes, budgets, and debt is the county’s domain, and they have an ultimate role in the impacts of county-wide budgetary actions

On the flip side, attorneys hired by the school board say the city has no legal authority to block an election and that the statute requires the city council to put the referendum on the ballot as quickly as requested.

Council members are now asking Florida attorney general Ashley Moody to issue her own opinion which leads us to today’s joint meeting with DCPS and the city council where they will discuss how this proposal could move forward, if at all.

Some city council committees have voted to push the half-cent sales tax onto next year’s ballot, but the school board is hoping the referendum will be held this year.