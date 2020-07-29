Watch: Florida governor to hold discussion on education amid COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 hospitalizations of Florida children jumped 23% from July 17 to July 24.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a roundtable discussion Wednesday regarding education and the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can watch the discussion live starting at 12:30 p.m.

In the eight-day period, there was also a 34% increase in new cases among children in the state, according to an analysis report of the Florida Department of Health data.

Several Florida physicians are also expected to host a discussion Wednesday to call upon Governor Ron DeSantis and President Donald Trump to act immediately to ensure schools are adequately prepared to reopen.

Citing the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Florida children, they say they are sounding the alarm that "without urgent, needed reforms, the state’s schools could be dangerous super-spreader events for COVID-19."

Expected to be in attendance for the Zoom conference is Dr. Leonardo Alonso, a Jacksonville emergency medicine physician as well as Dr. Bernard Ashby, a Miami cardiologist and Dr. Mona Mangat, a St. Petersburg allergist and immunologist. To watch live starting at 1 p.m., click here.

The death of Kimora Lynum, a 9-year-old girl from Putnam County who is the youngest person to die from COVID-19 in the state. The family spokesperson said she had no preexisting conditions, but that doesn’t mean her death came as a surprise to medical experts.

“I think this goes to show that anybody of any age can contract COVID-19 if they’re in contact with someone who’s infected," UF Health Chair of Pediatrics Dr. Mark Hudak said.