Watch Live: Teacher-led 'Motor March' protesting mandated reopening of schools

Plans to return to the classroom in August are still in the works for many counties.

Both the Duval County and St. Johns County School Boards will meet Tuesday to discuss reopening plans for their specific districts.

In Duval County, this comes on the heels of a teacher-led 'Motor March' Tuesday morning that consisted of educators protesting the mandated reopening of schools in August, despite the precautionary measures put in place.

Superintendent Diana Greene gave a preview of those measures Monday to members of the Meninak Club of Jacksonville and will officially present her re-opening plan to the school board at the Tuesday morning virtual meeting.

The board is expected to vote on its approval during the meeting

In St. John's County, the dictrict has already spent $1.7 million preparing its schools to take precautions against COVID-19 ahead of the new school year.

The funding went to items such as personal protective equipment (PPE), thermometers, signage, desk shields, hand sanitizer and items for sanitizing and disinfecting.

The county is expected to vote Tuesday regarding emergency spending and appropriation of resources for more COVID-19 supplies.

Parents have until Friday to choose one of four options for their children next school year.

Students whose parents choose school-based distance learning will remain attached to their current schools while receiving instruction online. Students must be committed to this plan for nine weeks. The district says prior performance and engagement will be a consideration during enrollment, and all courses may not be available.

Students whose parents choose St. Johns Virtual School must commit to at least one semester.

Those who choose home schooling must withdraw from their district-assigned schools.

must withdraw from their district-assigned schools. Those who choose brick-and-mortar learning don't need to do anything.