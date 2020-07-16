Watch Live: Duval County School Board holds special meeting Thursday to discuss reopening plan

The Duval County School Board will hold a Special Board meeting on Thursday regarding the approval of the district's reopening plan.
starting at 1 p.m.
Earlier this week, Superintendent Diana Greene and other board members met to discuss the initial plan and their concerns.
As of right now, Duval County's plan includes options for at-school learning for all grade levels five days a week beginning Aug. 10 for elementary and after Labor Day for secondary.
It also includes a Duval Homeroom option for all grade levels.
Below are some other important highlights:
- All students have choices about how they return to learning - These choices include in-school options, distance learning through Duval HomeRoom and fully virtual learning through the Duval Virtual Instruction Academy.
- Elementary students have a full week in-school option beginning Aug. 10 - We have better capabilities to maintain social distance and isolate classrooms of students in elementary schools, and elementary school students cannot stay home alone if parents need to go to work.
- Face coverings required on bus and in school - The best way to slow the transmission of COVID-19 in a school setting is to require all staff and students to wear face coverings throughout the day. Pre-K through second-grade students will be issued a clear plastic face shield, which may be used in addition to or instead of a cloth face covering.
The full, comprehensive plan is available on the district’s website at www.duvalschools.org/backtoschool. It includes enrollment options, safety precautions, transportation guidelines, and athletics information.