Watch Live: Duval County School Board holds special meeting Thursday to discuss reopening plan

Pre-K through second-grade students will be issued a clear plastic face shield, which may be used in addition to or instead of a cloth face covering.

The Duval County School Board will hold a Special Board meeting on Thursday regarding the approval of the district's reopening plan.

You can watch live here starting at 1 p.m.

Earlier this week, Superintendent Diana Greene and other board members met to discuss the initial plan and their concerns.

As of right now, Duval County's plan includes options for at-school learning for all grade levels five days a week beginning Aug. 10 for elementary and after Labor Day for secondary.

It also includes a Duval Homeroom option for all grade levels.

Below are some other important highlights:

All students have choices about how they return to learning - These choices include in-school options, distance learning through Duval HomeRoom and fully virtual learning through the Duval Virtual Instruction Academy.

These choices include in-school options, distance learning through Duval HomeRoom and fully virtual learning through the Duval Virtual Instruction Academy. Elementary students have a full week in-school option beginning Aug. 10 - We have better capabilities to maintain social distance and isolate classrooms of students in elementary schools, and elementary school students cannot stay home alone if parents need to go to work.

We have better capabilities to maintain social distance and isolate classrooms of students in elementary schools, and elementary school students cannot stay home alone if parents need to go to work. Face coverings required on bus and in school - The best way to slow the transmission of COVID-19 in a school setting is to require all staff and students to wear face coverings throughout the day. Pre-K through second-grade students will be issued a clear plastic face shield, which may be used in addition to or instead of a cloth face covering.