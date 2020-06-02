All Ware County Schools will have an early release Thursday, Feb. 6 because of severe weather expected in the area Thursday afternoon.

All after school activities are also cancelled, the news release said.

Damaging winds with gusts up to 50 and 60 mph and isolated tornadoes are expected in Ware County from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

RELATED: First Coast Forecast: Severe storms, including isolated tornadoes expected across First Coast Thursday

Strong to severe storms likely later Thursday. Wind damage and a few isolated tornadoes possible, stay weather aware!

wtlv weather

Below are the dismissal times:

The Ware County Learning Center will dismiss at 11 a.m.

Daffodil Pre K will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.

Center Elementary will dismiss at 11:45 a.m.

All other elementary schools will dismiss at noon

Ware County High School will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.

Both middle schools will dismiss at 1 p.m.

Individual schools will announce their car rider dismissal schedule.