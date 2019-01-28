Ware County Schools reporting an increase in law enforcement presence due to "safety issue" on Monday.

Ware County schools posted on Facebook that schools were experiencing the safety issue around 11:45 a.m.

The Superintendent of Schools, Jim LeBrun, stated that the district has involved local law enforcement and are addressing the issue to ensure the safety of all.

LeBrun says there is no immediate threat, and all schools will continue to operate under normal conditions.

The Waycross Police Department issued a statement on Facebook, stating that they are working with the school district "in regards to a prophecy revealed on Facebook."

The full statement is below:

"We are currently working with the Ware County School system in regards to a prophecy revealed on Facebook. There have been "No" direct threats made on any School in Ware County. According to the Facebook post the message was received in the " Spirit World" by the person posting this message. The Waycross Police Department says they are working with the Ware County School System..."

Waycross Police

