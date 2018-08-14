The Ware County School System is increasing its security at its football games, which now requires people entering Memorial Stadium of undergoing a security screening, which includes metal detectors and bag inspections.

Ware County Schools posted the notice on Facebook, saying that those interested in attending games should arrive 30 minutes early to ensure that they make it through security by kickoff.

Ware County Schools also said that the level of screening may be modified on an event-by-event basis.

