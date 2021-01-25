Students across the state are heading back to in-person classrooms, but some teachers want to wait until more people have a chance to get the COVID vaccine.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Ahead of an announcement on a "sweeping education plan," Gov. Tim Walz's office says it's planning a mass vaccination event for educators.

On Monday morning, the state announced a "mass vaccination pilot event" for educators, school staff and child care providers in the metro area. The state will administer 15,000 Moderna vaccines at Xcel Energy Center from Thursday, Jan. 28 through Monday, Feb. 1.

To balance that initiative, two of the other pilot COVID-19 vaccination sites in the metro will only serve adults ages 65 and up this week: Blaine and Brooklyn Center.

The Xcel pilot site will not be available for walk-ups. School employees will need to work directly with their school districts, charter schools, tribal schools or nonpublic school organizations to schedule an appointment. Child care programs are selected randomly and will be notified if they're chosen.

Meanwhile, parents, students and educators are waiting for a planned announcement from Governor Walz on the future of education during the pandemic.

Walz's office has called the 2 p.m. Monday announcement a "sweeping education plan."

The governor's office says Walz will announce a plan to address the "immediate impact of the pandemic while building an education system which prepares every student for success."

The announcement comes after the first week back to in-person learning for many elementary schools across the state, including the largest district in Minnesota, Anoka-Hennepin School District.

The youngest students in the St. Paul School District will head back to class on Monday, Feb. 1, and the Minneapolis School Board voted last week to bring students back on Feb. 8.

Gov. Walz announced a few weeks ago that elementary schools could open for in-person learning on Jan. 18, but left the decision up to each district.

Some teachers across the state oppose the decision, saying that students should continue distance learning until more people can get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The St. Paul Teacher's Union has protested the decision to return, holding a car rally several weeks ago, decorating vehicles with bright signs and blasting horns.

"We know that this is a place that small children can carry the virus. Adults, clearly, that are coming into our buildings can carry it as well. We have extreme concern about the safety of our members," said Nick Faber with the Saint Paul Federation of Teachers.