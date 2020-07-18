Virtual learning for kids with Down syndrome during a pandemic is causing a strain on mental development

Parents of special needs children are now working with their schools to speed up the opening process.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Ben, a middle school student with Down syndrome at the North Florida School of Special Education, misses his friends every day.

"I can't wait to see them and my teacher," he said Friday.

But with him and his buddies sitting at home virtual learning for the past few months, their missing out on something special they need to grow - social skills.

"At home, we as parents can only do so much. Working face-to-face with a teacher and peers around are the tools my son needs to grow," said Bert Brown.

Brown is Ben's dad and he and wife are very involved in their son's education, but admit there's nothing like a classroom for Ben.

"He would just keep losing his focus at home, but around other kids he's always ready to learn," said Brown.

Administrators say in-classroom learning is so much important for children with developmental challenges.

"Our student body is comprised of children that start at age 6 and go through adult to age 22," said Sally Hazelip with the North Florida School of Special Education.

Hazelip said they will now be opening the schools doors during the second week of August and expecting a return of more than 150 students in the classroom and about 30 will stay at home for online learning.

The school has been creating a return plan with parents and found options that can work for everyone.

When students enter the building they can expect to see desk's separated with dividers, have an option to wear a mask or a face shield, and social distancing will remain in place.

The Brown family said they do have COVID concerns, but are certain Ben will be safe with the precautions in place.

"He's a tough kid and he's going to do a good job washing those hands, right Ben?" said Brown.