JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Starting Monday virtual learning becomes the new normal for Duval County Public Schools students.

"We designed this to mimic virtually the real school environment," DCPS Chief of Marketing Dr. Tracy Pierce said of the webpage.

Students should not be surprised by the roll-out, according to district staff, because the programs they'll be using at home are what they are used to in the classroom.

Duval HomeRoom, which can be accessed on the district's homepage, allows students to use their "OneView" and "Microsoft Teams" accounts remotely.

Tabs at the top of the webpage will also direct them to their grade levels.

"We are asking for patience. We are treating this first day, this couple of days, kind of like orientation time," Pierce said.

The district expects a few hiccups, which is why there will also be a technical support hotline that information will also be on the homepage.

Teachers will be available through video conferencing with the virtual school day running from 8 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.

"Teachers are setting this up in different ways. It will probably be a mixture of synchronous - we are chatting now - and asynchronous - of 'I'm going away, go do these assignments and come back' and that activity will be driven by your teacher," Pierce told First Coast News.

Virtual learning will last until at least April 15. That is how long the Florida Department of Education is planning for this style of learning. However, it could be extended.