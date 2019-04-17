TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida in Tampa ranked last in safety among Florida college campuses at 382nd among 490 schools nationwide, according to a new study.

Alarms.org factored several criteria when trying to rank the safest schools in America, including data from law enforcement, FBI reports, crime rate and police adequacy.

Florida SouthWestern State College ranked No. 20 in the nation and ranked as the safest college in Florida. The security system website listed Lincoln Memorial University in Tennessee as the safest college in America.

How Florida colleges ranked in Alarms.org’s study:

No. 20: Florida SouthWestern State College in Fort Myers, Florida

No. 50: Sante Fe College in Gainesville, Florida

No. 118: University of South Florida in St. Petersburg, Florida

No. 130: University of West Florida in Pensacola, Florida

No. 201: Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, Florida

No. 207: University of North Florida in Jacksonville, Florida

No. 258: University of Central Florida in Orlando, Florida

No. 265: Tallahassee Community College in Tallahassee, Florida

No. 271: University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida

No. 313: Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers, Florida

No. 316: Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida

No. 338: Pensacola State College in Pensacola, Florida.

No. 342: Florida International University in Miami, Florida

No. 382: University of South Florida in Tampa, Florida

The University of Miami was not ranked in Alarms.org’s list.

Go to the security system’s website for the full rankings.

