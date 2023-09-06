x
Education

University of Florida ranked #1 public university by Wall Street Journal

UF has been steadily climbing the ladder since rankings began in 2016. On Wednesday, it became official: The Gators are #1.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The University of Florida has been named the #1 public university in the country by the Wall Street Journal.

Bragging on rankings is a long tradition at UF. Banners declaring that the school was named the #5 public university by the US News & World Report -- admittedly, a different list -- were hung up last September. 

Bet on it: there will be some new banners now.

WSJ used a new algorithm to determine its rankings this year. In 2022, the school ranked at #11, but with new emphasis on 4-year graduation rates and post-graduate salaries, it moved up the ladder. 

UF was also named the overall #15 college in the nation when judged against both public and private universities.

   

