University faculty union calls for all-remote learning for Florida colleges, universities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Members of Florida's university faculty union are calling for all of the state's colleges and universities to transition to remote learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The officers of the United Faculty of Florida announced the push in a virtual press conference via Zoom Monday afternoon. UFF officers and members were joined by Florida Education Association Vice President Andrew Spar.

Many of Florida's colleges and universities announced reopening plans for the fall semester some six to eight weeks ago, UFF says, and fewer than 40% of the institutions where UFF represents faculty members have revised those plans despite the recent surge in COVID-19 infections across the state. According to UFF First Vice President Jaffar Ali Shahul-Hameed, a projected 2,000 students could die and 25,000 could be hospitalized based on data from May 2020, which preceded the spike in cases.

Most institutions' current plans fail to address sick students, sick faculty members, on-campus housing in the event of an outbreak, testing or tracing, UFF says.

"We love face-to-face teaching and miss our students, but as much as our faculty and students fervently wish to get back to our classrooms, the steadily rising COVID-19 infections and deaths warn against it," UFF President Karen Morian says. "If our institutions become hot spots due to early reopenings, closing campuses mid-term once again would do real harm, mentally, physically and economically."