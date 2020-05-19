UNF sends summer bills for campus activities, even though campus is closed

The bills include fees for the wellness center, transportation and other services students cannot access.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of North Florida is billing students and parents for on-campus activities for the Summer 2020 semester, even though campus will be closed for now because of COVID-19.

This comes just weeks after UNF announced it was refunding more than $4.5 million in housing and dining fees incurred by students during earlier closures related to the coronavirus.

The new bills include fees for activities, transportation and technology, in addition to payments for the wellness center and student life and services.

First Coast News has reached out twice to the university, including an email asking, “With students still not allowed on campus to use these services, why are they being charged?”

We will update this story has soon as we have UNF’s response.

In April, UNF told First Coast News, "We have not yet determined if there will be refunds for facility use or parking."