JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are you looking to get a new job in the IT field? Well, the University of North Florida has a new program that might be able to help.

UNF is offering a Coding Bootcamp course starting in October. The part-time program, which is 6-months, allows community members to keep working while they learn. Classes will take place on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights.

Edythe Abdullah is the Dean of Continuing Education at UNF. She says about half of all the jobs available have some sort of I-T function.

"This particular program not only helps for those jobs that are strictly focused on coding," she said. "Most jobs require that you know how to do some kind of coding. Whether it's for a webpage, whether its for setting up a data analytics program. You've got to have these coding skills."

The cost of the course is $12,000, but there is a loan program available if you're interested.UNF students and alumnae are also able to get $500 off.

Full Stack Academy is running the course. Fullstack Academy is one of the longest-running and most successful coding boot camps in the nation. It has incredible student reviews, years of experience in education, and impressive graduate outcomes. This coding boot camp will make software developer training more accessible to working adults outside of traditional tech hubs.

Overview:

6-month nights-and-weekends coding boot camp in Jacksonville, FL

The curriculum teaches full-stack JavaScript

Each classroom includes one instructor and two TAs

The career development team works with students during and after the program to help them get hired

Graduates qualify for software developer jobs, software engineering jobs, web developer jobs and more

Class Schedule:

Mondays, Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. ET

Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET

Additional 10 hours a week of independent coursework

To learn more about the program, click here.