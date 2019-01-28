For the tenth consecutive year, the University of North Florida has been designated as one of the most military-friendly schools in the country by Victory Media, the leader in connecting the military and civilian worlds.

The 2019-20 Military Friendly Schools list honors the top colleges, universities, community colleges and trade schools nationwide that are doing the most to embrace America’s military students and to dedicate resources to ensure success both in the classroom and after graduation. This list sets the standard for higher education institutions to provide the best opportunities for veterans, their spouses and families.

The Military Friendly Schools list is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources, data from federal agencies, input from student veterans and responses to the survey from participating institutions.

The annual, data-driven Military Friendly Schools survey assessment is offered at no cost to more than 8,800 institutions nationwide. Each year, schools taking the survey are held to a higher standard than in previous years via improved methodology, criteria and weightings developed with the assistance of an independent research firm and Victory Media’s Advisory Council.

UNF’s veteran population using the Post-9/11 GI Bill has grown at an average of six percent per year for the last five years and now numbers more than 1,350 veterans or military-affiliated students, representing eight percent of the University’s student body. UNF currently has 97 active-duty students, 545 veteran students and 730 military dependents.