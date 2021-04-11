UNF hosting alumni night at Jacksonville Fair Monday

Free admission will be offered to all college students with a valid student ID starting at 7 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Rides, giveaways and tons of food! The University of North Florida is inviting all alumni to come out for Collegiate Night at the Jacksonville Fair on Monday, Nov. 8.

Additionally, the UNF Alumni Association will be offering the prize of furthering education for those who join the alumni team and compete for a $1,000 scholarship for UNF.

Those interested can email a.helmick@unf.edu to join the team.

Participants are encouraged to wear their UNF gear and compete in the Community First Credit Union social media giveaway.