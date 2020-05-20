UNF graduate honored at Baptist Health Jacksonville

Anjanette Chu is working on the frontlines as a nurse at Baptist Health. They held a makeshift ceremony to thank her for her service.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Graduating college is a rite of passage, but for many students during the COVID-19 pandemic, walking across the stage and receiving a diploma isn't a possibility.

That's why Baptist Health Jacksonville made sure to honor a University of North Florida nursing student graduating with her Bachelor's of Science in nursing from UNF's School of Nursing.

Anjanette Chu works in the GI Department at Baptist Health downtown. She graduated with honors this spring form UNF.

Even though Chu couldn't walk across the graduation stage, her coworkers at Baptist Health lined the hallways of the hospital while "Pomp and Circumstance" played.

"On behalf of Baptist GI Department, we would like to congratulate you on your hard work and dedication this year," a man in scrubs said in the video shared to UNF's Facebook page. "You have graduated with full honors from the UNF School of Nursing. And so congratulations. By the power that I have to bestow upon you, I pronounce you RN for life."

Chu's coworker pantomimed the gesture of knighting her with a rolled-up scroll.

UNF shared the moment in a video posted to its Facebook page, congratulating Chu.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW:

"Thank you for your service as a frontline nurse and congratulations, Anjanette! #SWOOPTogether," the post said.