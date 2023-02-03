UNF complies with DeSantis' request for data about students seeking gender-affirming care

The information provided to the governor's office by UNF did not contain personally identifiable information, but some students think it's an abuse of power.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Students are planning a rally at the University of North Florida after the school provided Gov. DeSantis' Office with health information about students "suffering from gender dysphoria" at the school.

Earlier this month, Chris Spencer, Director of the Office of Policy and Budget sent a memo to the Chairs of all State University Board of Trustees on behalf of the governor.

The memo asks universities to comply in delivering data from student health services regarding transgender students who sought care at the institution related to their gender identity.

"Our office has learned that several state universities provide services to persons suffering from gender dysphoria*," writes Chris Spencer, Director Office of Policy and Budget. "On behalf of the Governor, I hereby request that you respond to the enclosed inquiries related to such services."

It asks for the number of individuals prescribed puberty blockers, hormones, antagonists, and the number who underwent related medical procedures as well as a breakdown by age.

Because state universities are a part of the executive branch of state government, so are the university boards of trustees, and the governor's office says it has the right to request such information.

However, it's not completely clear why DeSantis' office has done so.

The information provided to the governor's office by UNF did not contain personally identifiable information or protected health information, however, some students feel like it's an abuse of power.

UNF Students for a Democratic Society is hosting a Protect Diversity Education Rally Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. on the Green.

The organization says the purpose of the event "is to stand up against the recent attacks on education by the DeSantis Administration and protect the DEI efforts that make UNF the university we love to be a part of."

The event is open to the entire Jacksonville community.