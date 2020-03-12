Thousands of Clay County students to switch from online to in-person learning

Results of a survey show around 3,000 students will return to brick and mortar learning after the holiday break.

Thousands of students are set to return to Clay County classrooms in January.

A recent survey from parents shows more than 3,000 kids will move to brick and mortar schools after the holiday break.

One concern by the local teachers union is that it could pose a risk with more kids in the classroom.

The results of the survey were not surprising to Vicki Kidwell, who is president of the Clay County Education Association.

“I think that it's a lot harder to get children to be engaged and learn effectively when they are in front of a computer. I know that from my own grandchildren, and they just don't do their best there,” Kidwell said.

She added that there is a concern with 3,000 or more children returning to the classroom.

"The first thing that comes to mind is social distancing. So we know already that we are not able to social distance in our classrooms to a six-foot extent. And that's why we needed that mask mandate, but that mask mandate is not extended to second grade, first grade or kindergarten," Kidwell said.

The school district says it's a fluid number. According to a district spokesperson, results show 23,517 students chose to remain in their current status of brick and mortar, OneClay Online, Clay Virtual Academy, or Blended learning.

3,098 selected to return to brick and mortar from either OneClay Online or Clay Virtual Academy.

291 students chose to enroll in OneClay Online from brick and mortar, while 258 chose to enroll in OneClay Online from Clay Virtual Academy.

The district says about 12,000 families didn't respond so schools are reaching out to learn their learning options.

"It's a fairly substantial number," Clay County School Board chairwoman Mary Bolla says it's not clear yet how teachers and staff could be rearranged to account for more kids.

“It’ll be difficult to make certain that we have everything in place. Knowing we want to maintain class size, knowing we want to maintain the opportunity for children to stay with their current teachers, but then some of these teachers may be coming in from some of our online courses, it will be a challenge,” Bolla said.

She says they are working to gather as much information as possible ahead of the return from the holiday break. The goal is to make everyone happy to the best of their ability, Bolla says.

"Those challenges are making certain the schools are prepared, the classrooms are prepared, so when that next semester begins in January, those students have the opportunity to walk in and continue where they left off this fall," Bolla said.

From one semester to the next, Bolla says they will continue to reiterate all of their basic procedures.

Kidwell says if parents decide to send their children back to school, she hopes they understand what must be done to protect teachers and other students.

"I hope people don't let down their guard," Kidwell said.

"We want to keep our schools open. But everybody has to be responsible to do that. I mean, we need our schools open. We know that as teachers, and we know that as parents kids learn best in school, but we all have to do our part," Kidwell added.

Kidwell says she worked hard with Superintendent David Broskie to address some of what she called safety gaps with the Department of Health in an educational setting.

Her desire is to get more funding to hire more teachers to educate children with appropriate social distancing.

Bolla says the district plans to use the finances available to budget appropriately and meet needs appropriately throughout the district.