'This is the priority:' Flagler teacher explains how other countries are handling education and the pandemic

As the pandemic set-in and Hong Kong shifted to online learning, Dr. J. Travis said interaction with students changed suddenly.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Education has taken on a different look around the world during the coronavirus pandemic.

“There's an incredible amount of opportunity here and it’s been very rewarding,” said Flagler College alumnus Dr. J. Travis who is teaching in Hong Kong.

He thought 2020 was going be different but didn’t realize how different. Travis spent years in media and marketing before answering the call to teach. He recently earned a Ph.D. and is set to join the faculty of a university this Fall.

While studying, he has taught courses in his field. As the pandemic set-in and Hong Kong shifted to online learning, Travis said interaction with students changed suddenly.

“It was very challenging at first to get the students to really respond,” he said.

That is a common concern across the education community: Are some students falling through the cracks? How does a shy or overwhelmed student comfortably pose a question or engage in a virtual setting?

“It's a concern, a genuine concern, but I can’t say enough how inquisitive the students are," Travis said.

Adding that while learning goes on, there is something to be missed.

“There is something about face-to-face that makes it more personal and I think it makes sense to even say it’s that feeling of being tangible,” he said.

His life overseas has also taken on a different look. Travis said in Hong Kong where there have been protests and political unrest when COVID-19 arrived, there was a pivot.