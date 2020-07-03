Jacksonville teacher Monica Romero wants to take her students on a trip of a lifetime.

"This is an experience I would love to bring to this side of town. Especially North Jacksonville. This is something that is not commonly heard," Romero said.

Romero teaches Spanish at Andrew Jackson High School. This summer, she has plans to take a few students to Costa Rica.

"Going to Costa Rica is going to give them an opportunity to see everything first hand to broaden their horizons, give them hands-on experience," Romero added.

The students will have the opportunity to get involved in a language immersion program and attend school in the Central American country. They'll also learn how to surf, salsa dance and cook some Costa Rican delicacies.

"I'm definitely a more hands-on learner," said student Britany Rogers. "So, learning things and hearing about it from Ms. Romero and seeing it in the book is one thing. But, actually being there and seeing everything that is being described is an amazing thing."

But, here's the issue. It's going to cost money. The price tag per student is more than $3,000. The trip is happening during the summer break, so the school district won't be paying for it.

"For my students, this is important for them to learn how it is outside of Jacksonville. Many of these students will never know what it is to be outside of Jacksonville," Romero said.

Andrew Jackson was once an "F" rated school, one of the lowest-ranked in the state. But, that has all changed. It's now a magnet school with a "B" rating. The students work hard, but not all of them have the financial means to experience what it's like to study abroad. Some of them have never been out of the country.

"I haven't actually. This would be my first time," Rogers explained.

These students need to raise more than $11,000 to take this trip, an experience Lashawnte McCraw considers priceless.

"On a scale of 1 to 10. It's a 20," McCraw said.

If you would like to donate, click here or follow the students on Facebook.