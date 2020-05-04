Due to the coronavirus, many schools across the First Coast have made changes to their curriculum. Some schools have decided that students will not meet in person for the rest of the year while others have plans to resume in-person schooling at some point in the school year.

Below is a district-by-district breakdown of school plans for students.

Baker County School District

The Commissioner of Education, Richard Corcoran, has mandated additional days for school closure through Friday, May 1, 2020, as a result of concerns relative to the COVID-19 virus.

Click here to go to the district website for more information.



Bradford County Schools

Students will not attend Bradford County Schools Monday, March 16 thru Friday, May 1, 2020.

Click here to go to the district website for more information.

Brantley County Schools

All BC Schools closed for in-person contact for the rest of the year.

Governor Kemp has announced that all schools in GA will remain closed for in-person instruction for the rest of the school year.

As far as our distance-learning efforts with both packets and online forums, our students and teachers have been doing a fabulous job. We will continue to work with your child through distance learning and will be making decisions soon about how long to continue distance learning as we receive more guidance from State Superintendent Woods and the GA Department of Education.

Click here to go to the district website for more information.

Camden County School District

Camden County Schools to complete school year remotely.

In accordance with Governor Kemp’s recent mandate and to best prioritize student and staff safety, Camden County School (CCS) buildings will remain closed and the remainder of the school year will be completed through remote learning.

Click here to go to the district website for more information.

Charlton County Schools

Charlton Schools closed for the remainder of the school year.

Georgia’s Governor, Brian Kemp, issued an executive order closing all Georgia schools for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. Therefore, all Charlton County Schools will be closed, and it is anticipated we will return in August.

Click here to go to the district website for more information.

Clay County District Schools

The Florida Department of Education in conjunction with the Governor’s Office announced that our school district will close starting March 16th and students will return to campus on Monday, May 4.

Click here to go to the district website for more information.

Columbia County School District

Under the Florida Department of Education’s directive, Columbia County Schools will be closed from March 30, 2020, through May 1, 2020. During this time, we will utilize remote learning for all students in VPK through 12th grade. All students must stay home during this time.

Click here to go to the district website for more information.

Duval County Public Schools

Duval schools will remain on home-based education through May 1.

Following the recommendation of the Florida Department of Education, Duval County Public Schools will remain on home-based education through May 1, 2020, for the health and safety of students, staff and the community.

Students will continue receiving instruction through the district's home-education initiative, Duval HomeRoom.

Click here to go to the district website for more information.

Glynn County Schools

Glynn County Schools closed for in-person instruction for the remainder of the school year

In response to the current pandemic climate and to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus, Governor Brian Kemp issued an executive order today, April 1, directing all K-12 schools in Georgia to remain closed for the rest of the academic year for in-person instruction. However, distance and online learning will continue through the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year, which concludes in Glynn County on Thursday, May 21.

Click here to go to the district website for more information.

Nassau County School District

The decision on whether schools re-open will be made by the Florida Department of Education. At this point, schools are closed through May 1.

Click here to go to the district website for more information.

Pierce County Schools

Governor Kemp has issued an executive order closing all K-12 schools in Georgia for in-person instruction through the remainder of this school year.

Click here to go to the district website for more information.

Putnam County School District

The statewide Safer at Home mandate, allows the Putnam County School District to continue on its current path of educating all students through the ‘Online and Home Learning’ platform. School and district offices will remain open for the purpose of supporting online learning and providing essential functions. Food will continue to be distributed as established, following the CDC guidelines that include maintaining social distancing and allowing food to be consumed off-campus.

Click here to go to the district website for more information.

St. Johns County School District

Per the Florida Department of Education, the St. Johns County School District will continue with online/remote learning through May 1.

Click here to go to the district website for more information.

Union County School District

Under the direction of the Federal Government, the FLDOE will extend school closures through April 30, 2020.

Click here to go to the district website for more information.

Ware County School District

All Ware County Schools will be closed until further notice.

All school facilities are closed to the public at this time. Playground equipment, gates, and other high-touch public areas are not being sanitized on a daily basis during the school closure in order to preserve cleaning supplies and manpower for other critical areas. Please do not use these areas during the school closure. We want all of our families to stay healthy!

Click here to go to the district website for more information.

RELATED: Chalk your walk to support Duval County Public Schools

RELATED: St. Johns Co. high school students will not have traditional graduation ceremony

RELATED: Educators to launch Virtual Early Learning Highway for Young Children