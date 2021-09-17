Lockdown lifted at Terry Parker High School after 'reported threat'

This is Principal Daniels. I am sorry to interrupt your day, but I know that this is information you will want to hear. All students and staff are safe, but as a precaution, we have placed the school on lockdown due to a reported threat. We take all threats to the safety of our students and staff seriously and are working with our law enforcement to investigate. In the meantime, students are continuing with classroom activities but with limited movement so that we can investigate and ensure everyone’s safety. I do ask that you not come to the school while we are under lockdown. I will continue to keep you updated throughout the morning. Thank you for your patience and understanding."