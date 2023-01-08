Numbers growing slowly for goal of 1,000 Black and Latino male educators in Duval County

Teachers will "huddle up" at the Jaguars' training facility Tuesday to support an initiative to get 1,000 Black and Latino male educators in Duval County schools.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More than 100 teachers and supporters will "huddle up" at the Jaguars training facility Tuesday morning. Their purpose: to support Black and Latino male teachers.

It's part of the initiative to get 1,000 Black and Latino male educators into Duval County schools by 2025. Research shows Black students perform better when they have a Black teacher.

According to the numbers so far with the initiative, the increase in the number of educators has not been major. Data from the Jacksonville Public Education Fund from March, shows in the two years since the initiative began, 54 additional teachers, principals, assistant principals and paraprofessionals are on the job. The total number is 732 Black and Latino male educators.

"We want them to understand that they play a critical role as role models, as instructional leaders," said Rachael Tutwiler Fortune, president at JPEF.

Fortune says polarization in politics and public education has complicated efforts. She points to the Ribault Middle School teacher who resigned last week over Florida's new Black history curriculum that'll teach students that slavery benefited Black people.

"We can't pretend that this isn't challenging," Fortune said. "It absolutely is, but we're so grateful to continue to prioritize the need to make sure that our educators who are in the classroom have everything they need to be successful."

Jacksonville's historically Black college and university-inspired elementary school, Becoming Collegiate Academy, is gearing up for its second school year. Principal Cameron Frazier says their school is seeing more interest from potential educators.

"The candidates, they're letting us know a lot of things going on politically, nationally is driving them and inspiring them to want to join our mission," Frazier said. "Outside of just us being an HBCU elementary school, having 50 percent male representation, they also are intrigued by being able to come in and make a difference in the community."

Both Frazier and Fortune say they didn't have their first Black teacher until middle school.

"It actually changed my life," said Frazier. "Mr. Sullivan made me love school more, made me love math more, and I saw myself being smart because I had a Black male teacher who identified himself as being smart. So, I wanted to be just like him."

Fortune points to a study by the Institute of Labor Economics, that finds Black students who are taught by Black teachers, did better on standardized tests and were more likely to graduate high school and go to college.

One of the goals of the 1,000 by 2025 initiative is to create a model for nationwide use to recruit, retain and support Black and Latino male teachers.