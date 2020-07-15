Teachers say school reopening plan does not change their fears, concerns over spread of COVID-19

Chris Guerrieri is a 20-year veteran educator. He said the rising number of COIVD-19 positive cases in Florida should sound the alarm.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County School Superintendent Diana Greene presented a school reopening plan, modified to meet state-mandated guidelines, but not good enough to ease the fears and concerns of teachers.

"This is crazy," Alex Ingraham, a teacher, said.

Some teachers say it is too soon to expect face-to-face teaching during this pandemic.

"When it comes to the four walls of my classroom, it is safety first," he said.

Ingraham has been teaching for six years and said COVID-19 has created a new set of fears and realities.

"Nurses have died, teachers will die," Ingraham said.

Stacie Dern, a teacher for four years, also opposes elementary students being in class a full week, face-to-face, starting Aug. 10.

"Only if the neediest of students need face-to-face time, then we put out the information to teachers to see how many of you want to go back into the classroom," Dern said.

Dern also speaks as a parent with children in school.

"I have lost a little bit of faith in our school board and superintendent to do what is for us," Dern said. "We are standing up for our kids."

Chris Guerrieri is a 20-year veteran educator. He said the rising number of COIVD-19 positive cases in Florida should sound the alarm.

"It is not up to the teachers, and it should not be up to the school board or superintendent to tell us," he said. "In this case, it should be up to science and up to what is safe."

Guerreri wants the school board in its Thursday meeting to reject or modify the school reopening plan.

"I don't think it is a done deal. I think there are some school board members who are willing to stand up," he said.

Duval Teachers United is sending an alert to its members.

The union is asking teachers to contact the governor and the state education commissioner and asked them to allow counties to make their own decision about what is best for the county. On Your Side was told that even if the current plan is approved, expect a newer plan in a few weeks.