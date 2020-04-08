Teachers claim school board is clamping down on their social media posts

Last week, school board staff sent out an email, system wide, reminding everyone on social media postings and consequences.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — While the Duval County School Board was drafting reopening plans, some teachers were saying it is not safe enough.

And they were voicing their concerns at rallies and on social media.

"Teachers are afraid," said Chris Guerrieri.

Last week, school board staff sent out a system-wide email reminding everyone on social media postings and consequences.

"If you say the wrong things there could be consequences for your actions," said Guerrieri.

A 20-year veteran in the classroom, Guerrieri is livid and believes the email was directed at teachers to discourage them for social media postings.

"It violates the contract we are allowed to have opinions, we are allowed to express those opinions," he said.

On social media, others were sharing the same concerns.

"They're trying to intimidate us," one post says.

"You can speak your mind, you just need to be mindful of what you say and how you say it," another post reads.

In the background of this push-and-pull between teachers and the board are their fears an concerns and fears of reported COVID-19.

This week there have been reported cases in other school districts that have already reopened.

"Teachers are saying let's be safe teachers," said Guerrieri. "Teachers are saying lets keep our families safe. That should be encouraged."

The school district tells On Your Side the email was never directed at teachers and was very transparent.

This is a statement from the district:

"Attached is the email that went out to all employees through the “Post Office” mailbox. That’s an address used to send district-wide emails on matters relevant for all employees (COVID-19 testing sites, employee start dates, employee laptop upgrades, etc).

The purpose of the attached email is pretty transparent and stated in the intro:

As a community, there are a number of sensitive issues capturing our attention. In many instances, employees choose to add their voice to the public dialogue. The information attached and below is provided as a reminder regarding Board expectations for employee conduct inside and outside the workplace, including social media usage. District and school staff should be aware that everyone has an ethical responsibility to colleagues, our students, their parents/guardians, and the community. Violation of district protocols/guidance surrounding social media usage may lead to disciplinary actions.

Social Media

Any content or communication generated either by you, or by a student, which would be inappropriate in the classroom should also be considered inappropriate when shared via social media.

Content should not include: graphic, obscene, sexually or otherwise explicit content; racially based content; content that is abusive, hateful, vindictive or intended to defame anyone or any organization; content showing or promoting the excessive or irresponsible consumption of alcohol or use of drugs; or any activity students are legally prohibited from doing.

Employees should not make any derogatory statements about colleagues or students or other comments that would reflect badly on your professional reputation or the reputation of Duval County Public Schools. You are ultimately responsible for your comments and Duval County Public Schools recommends that you thoughtfully consider your rights and responsibilities prior to posting.

At no time should you claim to be speaking or issuing opinions on behalf of Duval County Public Schools, except with prior consent from the appropriate supervisor. In instances where there could be confusion, you must add a disclaimer stating your views and content are exclusively your own and not representative of Duval County Public Schools.

For additional guidance on Social Media usage, please see the attached Duval County Public Schools Social Media Usage Guidelines.

Remember, if you are unsure of what district expectations are regarding social media usage, ask yourself the following questions:

Is your conduct providing good leadership and role modeling to students, co-workers, and the community?

Does your conduct or speech negatively affect your colleagues, your effectiveness, professionalism, or confidence in the eyes of students and their families?

Is this behavior a violation of the district’s policies or guidance?

If your answer to any of these questions is, “Yes,” then DO NOT ENGAGE in that behavior.