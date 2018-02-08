Summer vacation is almost over for kids across the First Coast. But with some of the days left, parents and day camps are trying to keep everyone entertained. Break-out the chef hats, aprons and measuring cups.

It’s not a Michelin rated restaurant, but rather it’s a classroom. Jacksonville Country Day teacher Iliana Leonard heads-up a reading program with a tasty twist.

“We bring a lot of what they know, a lot of their background information already then start reading the book,” Leonard said

For this class, it's a book about a snowman.

And what better way to teach some Florida kids about the topic in the summertime? Make some "snow" out of mashed potatoes.

“We talk about what snow feels like and how to make snowballs,” Leonard said.

She does so by using fractions, following directions, and even opening their eyes to something new.

“We had two kids who did not want to do the green eggs and ham yesterday and they came back for seconds, so even that part of learning and trying new things,” Leonard said.

A lesson to parents is that it might take some creativity, but sometimes the best ideas are the simple ones.

“There’s always an idea to cook with a book,” Leonard said.

She added the activity could also be great after school once the kids go back to class.

