Teacher raises concerns about going back to school, district says there are options

A Duval County Public Schools teacher says as a high-risk person, going back to in-person classes can be life or death for her.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Families may be ready to get out of the house and back to school in August, but there are teachers that say being home is their safest bet.

A Duval County Public School teacher emailed First Coast News with her concerns about returning back to school. She says her underlying conditions put her at high risk for COVID-19.

She wanted to remain anonymous due to fear of being fired for speaking out, but she says "many teachers are high risk." She explains that she knows of teachers on immunosuppressants and those with chronic illnesses like asthma, heart conditions, and cancer.

She says "it is a matter of life or death." She wants answers about her options when school reopens.

A new order by the Florida Department of Education says schools must reopen for five days a week. School districts can still provide other options, but the schools would have to be open five days a week.

“I think that is going to be a very difficult situation because of the population," said Terrie Brady, President of Duval Teachers United. She says trying to keep people social distancing and also maintaining CDC recommendations will be hard.

Brady says the union is in constant contact with the district about reopening, but the new order threw a wrench in their plans.

“The goal of the union is everyone stays employed, keeps their paycheck and their benefits. That’s where we are right now," Brady said.

Duval County Public Schools spokesperson Sonya Duke-Bolden emailed First Coast News with more information on options for teachers. She explained that anytime teachers have health issues that prevent them from fulfilling their duties, the district will look into reasonable accommodation for disabilities, leave benefits, and the Family Medical Leave Act.

]"We have teachers, and paraprofessionals, and employees in general that have chronic medical problems and they are waiting to get answers as to what can get done to help them with their medical issues," Brady said. "It’s a very legitimate concern."

Teachers and parents are commenting on social media that they won't be returning to school. One teacher tweeted "I am a “vulnerable” teacher who will not be back in the classroom until ...? So sad, but necessary."

With cases on the rise in Florida, Brady says the plan is ever-changing.

Duke-Bolden says virtual teaching may be an option for teachers who need to remain home. Teachers can apply to be a Duval HomeRoom teacher.