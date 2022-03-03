Teacher of the Week: Mrs. Quenitra Sams

Mrs. Sams is an AP teacher at Ribault High School who says being an educator is her purpose.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Quenitra Sams is our Teacher of the Week for the week of March 3!

Mrs. Sams is an AP teacher at Jean Ribault High School in North Jacksonville. She says being an educator is her purpose.

Sams says she learned to be a leader around Ribault by first watching Dr. Gregory Bostic, her principal.

“I watch my principal. My principal is absolutely amazing. He always goes above and beyond for his students and for his staff and I’ve always learned, if you want to go higher, look at someone who is there,” Sams said.

Sams’ students say she deserves the Teacher of the Week because she does a lot in the school.