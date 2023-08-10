Teacher of the Week: Mr. Walker turns his love for music into an outlet for local band students

Amos Walker is the high school band director at Yulee High School.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News is highlighting another Teacher of the Week.

Amos Walker is the high school band director at Yulee High School. He's turned his passion for music into a way to give back to local youth, and help others find their love for music as well.

"I was in band since 6th grade and fell in love with it. I got to twelfth grade and said I may as well keep this thing going," Walker said.

Walker is Teacher of the Week because not only is he a band director, but he's admired for the time he sacrifices to help his students.

"It's definitely an outlet for the students. You have kids who would be totally introverted in other situations, and they come in here and they're able to express themselves," said Walker.

Walker never thought he'd get recognition for doing what he loves, but when he did, he had to make sure he came dressed for the moment.

"I saw congratulations and then my eyes were like - then after that, I texted my principle to make sure, like, 'hey it's okay.' Then she said congratulations and I was like, ' let me plan my outfit for tomorrow,'" Walker said.

Walker has been giving back for more than 12 years now, and said this special moment is about those who have also helped support him over the years.