Survey: 1 in 5 Duval County students have thought about a plan for committing suicide

When we think about depression, we typically think about it only impacting adults. However, with more than 264 million people affected by the disorder, suicide is consistently a leading cause of death for those under the age of 18.

The results of a risk survey taken by Duval County school students were released this week which provides startling new data regarding how common thoughts of suicide are among school-age children.

The 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey, which helps provide insight into how students feel about various health topics, suggests suicide risk behaviors have significantly increased among middle and high school students in the county since 2009.

According to survey findings, about one in five Duval County students reported making a plan to commit suicide. A staggering statistic that may be linked to national trends of increased levels of anxiety and depression among America’s youth.

Survey findings suggest that 30% of middle schoolers have seriously considered attempting suicide, which is up from 21.5% in 2018. Almost 23% of high schoolers also report they have seriously considered committing suicide.

In a 10-year trend study among high school students, the risk survey reports that the rate of those who have reportedly attempted suicide rose from 10% in 2010 to 18.9% in 2020.

According to a PEW study, when it comes to the stresses that students face, academics usually tops the list followed closely by the "pressure to look good."

Coupled with the recent stresses of the transition to online learning and factors associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, it's possible these statistics could worsen as students try to adjust to new learning environments and mandates.

To access the full report online, visit duval.floridahealth.gov or https://dcps.duvalschools.org/YRBS.

If you are worried that your child or a child you know is having thoughts of suicide or battling depression, there are resources available.