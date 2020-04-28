PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Both tourism and schools have been affected by the coronavirus' impact on Florida, and at least one superintendent on the First Coast is planning how the reduction in tourists will impact his school district.

"We are now looking at next year and what next year is going to look like," Putnam County School Superintendent Rick Surrency told First Coast News.

His correlation is that the fewer the tourists in Florida, the fewer the dollars for education.

Surrency said COVID-19 will have lasting impacts that go beyond at-home schooling. He said the virus’ blow to Florida tourism will result in a gut punch to the state’s education.

"Anytime you have an interruption in tourism, we’re going to feel it through the lack of sales tax and that’s going to impact the schools funding," Surrency said.

According to Visit Florida – the state’s tourism agency – since March, hotel revenue has plummeted compared to last year during the same time period. Hotel revenue is down nearly $2 billion compared to last year’s March and April.

"I mean when you shut down Disney World, you’re completely shotting down a destination for most people coming into the state," Surrency said. "So I think we’re going to see an unprecedented amount of cuts."

"I know things will get better, but I’m a realist and I know if we don’t plan on those tough times, we don’t’ want them to hit us by surprise," he said.