'Unstuffing' begins following annual Stuff the Bus event

The supplies will help more than 56,000 students at over 80 schools.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's time to 'unstuff' the bus from Stuff the Bus!

On Friday, you helped First Coast News and United Way of Northeast Florida fill a school bus full of supplies for students and teachers in Duval County.

On Monday, volunteers work to go through it all at Southside Middle School.

Sarah Henderson with United Way of Northeast Florida says they're expecting around 20,000 to 30,000 school supplies. They also got donations online.

The supplies will help 57,000 students at over 80 schools. More than a third of Northeast Florida residents live in poverty or at the brink of poverty. Henderson says the donations are especially needed now because of the pandemic.

"Families are really struggling to make ends meet more than usual, unfortunately," she said. "So we just want to thank everyone that has come out and helped today, last week, and then also to First Coast News for being a wonderful partner as they always are."