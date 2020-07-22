This drive-in movie event will help raise money for school supplies

The movie that's showing is "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," which will start at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 31, and Saturday, Aug. 1.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you're looking for some social distancing fun, the Markets at Town Center is hosting its second drive-in movie fundraising event in the parking lot next to Sprouts, 4875 Town Center Parkway, next weekend.

The event was organized to help raise funds toward the Stuff the Bus school supply drive.

The movie that's showing is "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," which will start at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 31, and Saturday, Aug. 1.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and parking spots will be a "first come, first serve" basis.

It's one ticket per car, but there is no set price per ticket. Instead, organizers "encourage everyone to donate as much as they can" in order for them to reach their $5,000 goal for the weekend to help benefit the Stuff the Bus school supply drive. That's about $30 per car, according to the event page.