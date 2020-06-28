Stuff the Bus | How to donate school supplies to help Duval County teachers, students

The supplies collected during Stuff the Bus will be distributed to more than 57,000 students in over 80 Duval County public schools.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Click here if you'd like to donate

Every year, thousands of children across the First Coast start school without essential supplies for academic success. Teachers spend hundreds of dollars out of their own pockets to stock their classrooms properly and help their students succeed. This year, due to COVID-19, so many more are experiencing financial hardship, and we expect the need for school supplies to be even greater.

Through July 31, United Way of Northeast Florida and First Coast News are joining forces to once again to Stuff the Bus, an annual initiative supporting classrooms, teachers and students in need. Donations will benefit United Way’s Full Service Schools initiative and help hundreds of teachers and more than 57,000 students in over 80 Duval County public schools.

How to help:

Make a Direct Donation

This year, with volunteer and staff safety in mind, we strongly encourage all participants to consider a monetary donation in lieu of donating physical items. The donations will be used to purchase much-needed school supplies. To make a donation now, text “classrooms” to 30306, or CLICK HERE.

July 31 - Supply Drop-Off Day

If you prefer to donate supplies in person, choose from the items on the list below. You can then drop off the supplies from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., July 31 at The Markets at Town Center near Sprouts and Chipotle. IMPORTANT: This will be a touch-free drive-thru drop off. Please pack your donations in your trunk, pop your trunk upon arrival, and volunteers will do the rest.

Group fundraisers and supply drives

Companies, churches and other groups are invited to register as a team to support Stuff the Bus. There are two options to do this.

Option 1: Groups are strongly encouraged to host a virtual fundraiser by encouraging your members/staff to give monetary donations this year. CLICK HERE to sign up as a group and instructions will be provided upon completion.

Groups are strongly encouraged to host a virtual fundraiser by encouraging your members/staff to give monetary donations this year. to sign up as a group and instructions will be provided upon completion. Option 2: If a virtual fundraiser is not possible for your group, please follow the Supply Drop-Off Day information list above and register your group here.

Supply List

Classroom/ Teacher Supplies

• Hand Sanitizer

• Bottled Hand Soap

• Tissues

• Dry Erase Markers

• Whiteboard Erasers

• Anti-bacterial wipes

• Baby wipes

• Individually wrapped snack items

• Disinfectant spray

• White Copy Paper

• Plastic ziploc bags

• Post-it notes

• Scissors

• Board games

• Magazines

• Educational games (k-2)

• Writing pads

• Ziploc bags

• Paint brush sets

• Fidget toys

• Post-it Super Sticky Easel Pads

• Reusable Masks

• Gloves

• Hand sanitizer

Personal Care Items

• Toothpaste

• Toothbrushes

• Shampoo/Conditioner (for both African-American and Caucasian hair)

• Hand sanitizer

• Face masks

• Hair Ties

• Bows

• Combs

• Brushes

• Water bottles

• Feminine products

• Lotion

• Deodorant

• Wash cloth

• Soap

• Blanket or Large Towel

• Socks/underwear

Student supplies

Grades K-2

• Backpacks

• Pencil Box

• Beginner pencils

• Beginner crayons

• Crayons

• Wide ruled composition books

• Wide ruled lined paper

• Safety Scissors/ Blunt edge scissors

• Books

• Pocket folders

• Wide ruled spiral notebooks

• Head phones

• Lunch box

Please pack crayons separately so that we may keep them in a cool place (the rest of the items will be packed on a bus over 3 days)

Grades 3-5

• Backpacks

• #2 pencils

• Colored pencils

• Crayons

• Wide ruled composition books

• Wide ruled lined paper

• Pencil box

• Safety Scissors

• Pocket folders

• Wide ruled spiral notebooks

• Head phones

• Lunch box

Middle School

• Large Clear or Mesh Backpacks

• Backpacks

• Erasers

• Pens (black, red, blue)

• Dry Erase Markers

• Highlighters

• 3 Ring Binders

• 3x5 index cards

• Calculator

• Graphing Calculator

• Dividers

• Planners

• Pencil pouch

• Protractor

• Ruler

• College ruled notebook paper

• College ruled composition notebook paper

• College ruled spiral notebooks

• Pocket folders

• Flash Drives

• Head phones

• Lunch box

High School

• Large Clear or Mesh Backpacks

• College ruled notebook paper

• College ruled composition notebooks

• 3 ring binders

• 3 pronged folders with pockets

• Pens (black, red, blue)

• Dry Erase Markers

• Highlighters

• 3x5 index cards

• Calculator

• Graphing Calculator

• Dividers

• Planners

• Pencil pouch

• Protractor

• Ruler